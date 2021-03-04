Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Cap of $467,685.84

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $467,685.84 and $82,049.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.93 or 0.03141148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

