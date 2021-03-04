Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,801 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,965. The company has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.