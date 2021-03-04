Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

