Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MATN remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 631,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,381. Mateon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

