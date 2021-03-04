MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $381,460.24 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $381,460.24 and approximately $62,892.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,290.60 or 0.99791868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.92 or 0.00965552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.00437260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00299592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.