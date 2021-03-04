Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 6.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 869,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 679,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.