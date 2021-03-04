MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Up 5.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.51. 794,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 551,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $405.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.05.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
