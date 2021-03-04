MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Up 5.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.51. 794,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 551,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $405.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MBIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.