McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Up to $37.25

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.49), but opened at GBX 38.90 ($0.51). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,154,599 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

