McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Gap Up to $200.00

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61), but opened at GBX 207 ($2.70). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 75,640 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £188.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.73.

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

