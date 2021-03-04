MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.34. MDC Partners shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 330,487 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.