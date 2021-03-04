Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. Mdex has a total market cap of $394.65 million and approximately $385.04 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00010659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00473319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00484015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.