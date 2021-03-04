MDU Resources Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the average volume of 276 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

