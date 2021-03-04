MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect MediaAlpha to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAX opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $61.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

