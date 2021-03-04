Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

MPW stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

