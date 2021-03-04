Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 97.1% in February

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS MCUJF remained flat at $$1.23 on Thursday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

