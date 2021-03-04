Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

MED has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $9.25 on Thursday, hitting $245.17. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average is $193.50. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Medifast by 205.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

