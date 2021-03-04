Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the January 28th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medigus stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Medigus has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

