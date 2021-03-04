Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Shares Down 0.6%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.65. 18,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 9,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

