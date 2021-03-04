MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 3,025,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,031,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMNFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,525,655. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In other MedMen Enterprises news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 2,157,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $474,599.40. Insiders have sold a total of 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696 in the last ninety days.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

