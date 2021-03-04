Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 23,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.19. 114,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.