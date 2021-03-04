MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEGEF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 43,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,859. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

