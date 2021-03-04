MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,859. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

