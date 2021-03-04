MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.23. 4,088,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,105. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

