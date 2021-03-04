MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.24.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.23. 4,088,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.94. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

