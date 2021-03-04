MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.24.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.23. 4,088,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.94. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.