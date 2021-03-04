MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$7.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

