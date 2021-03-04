MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$7.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

