MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.94. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

