MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.45

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 2159482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.76.

The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

