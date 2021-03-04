Megacoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00365929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,434,468 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

