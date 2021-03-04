MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 1,117,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

