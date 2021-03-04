MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Down 5.5%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.46. 1,117,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,132,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 88,076 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

