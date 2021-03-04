Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 1,674,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

MPNGF traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 77,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. Meituan has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Get Meituan alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MPNGF. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.