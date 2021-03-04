Melon (MLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

