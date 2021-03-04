Meme Price Tops $1,892.63 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $52.99 million and approximately $157.07 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $1,892.63 or 0.04008836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00427113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.