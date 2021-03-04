Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Update

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTSL stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,722. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

