MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.69. MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $40.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,487.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,907. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9,300.42 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,850.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,468.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

