Mercury (MER) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $3,138.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

