Mercury Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00487868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00074282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00078913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00082988 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00494552 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

