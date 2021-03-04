Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $254.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.74 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $208.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $939.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

