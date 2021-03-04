Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,989. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

MRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meridian by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meridian by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

