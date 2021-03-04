Meridian Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.