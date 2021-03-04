Meridian Management Co. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.92. 588,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average of $269.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

