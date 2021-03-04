Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.63. The company had a trading volume of 605,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

