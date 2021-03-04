Meridian Management Co. Sells 275 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $22.37 on Thursday, hitting $679.12. 29,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,441. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.