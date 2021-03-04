Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 48.4% Lower Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $666,285.27 and approximately $340,785.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065340 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002371 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

