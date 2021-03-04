Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.