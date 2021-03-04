Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 10,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,035.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,974.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,731.86. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

