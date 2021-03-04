Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $34.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $35.66 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total transaction of $486,902.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,717 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,738,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $277.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -396.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

