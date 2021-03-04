Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.