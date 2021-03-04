Metadium Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $924.59 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00751983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00031556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

