Metal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.87 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Metal has a market cap of $80.59 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

